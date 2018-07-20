Man Caught With 3 Pounds Of Pot During I-87 Stop

A Bergen County man was busted with more than three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-87 over the weekend, New York State Police said on Monday.

Troopers stopped Bergenfield resident Derrick Vaz, 52, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday for an alleged vehicle-and-traffic violation. While conducting the stop, troopers said that “probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.”

Vaz was then found to be in possession of an estimated 3.2 pounds of marijuana, and he was arrested at the scene in Coxsackie, according to police. Vaz was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana and cited for several vehicle and traffic violations.

Following his arraignment, Vaz was remanded to the Greene County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is due back in court this week to answer the charges.

