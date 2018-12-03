Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Apartment Fire Breaks Out, Closing Roadway In Nyack
police & fire

Man Caught With 5 Pounds Of Pot, Concentrated Cannabis In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Umberto A. Lagalante, 23, of Brooklyn
Umberto A. Lagalante, 23, of Brooklyn Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested and faces multiple charges after State Police allegedly found a large amount of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 in Plattekill around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Upon interviewing the driver, Brooklyn resident Umberto A. Lagalante, police were given probable cause to search the vehicle. In doing so, they allegedly found about 5.4 pounds of marijuana and marijuana cigarettes with approximately 101 grams of concentrated cannabis.

Lagalante was taken into police custody and faces multiple charges, including:

  • Criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, a Class D felony
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation
  • Criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor
  • Vehicle and traffic violations

The subject was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Court and released on his own recognizance. Return court date is not yet available.

