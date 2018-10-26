Man Charged After Domestic Incident In Rockland

A late-night domestic dispute in Rockland County led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Westchester man who allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a family member.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a Nyack home at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, where there was a reported domestic incident.

Police said that the investigation into the domestic incident determined that during the verbal altercation, New Rochelle resident Keith Reynolds allegedly intentionally damaged a door. He was arrested by investigating officers and charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

Following his arraignment in Nyack Justice Court, Reynolds was released and is scheduled to appear on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

