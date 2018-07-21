Contact Us
Breaking News: Law Banning Tobacco Sales To Those Under 21 Takes Effect In Rockland
police & fire

Man Charged After Drugs Found In Car Blocking Sparkill Driveway, Police Say

Route 340 In Sparkill. Photo Credit: Google Maps
1873 Cadillac. Photo Credit: AutoTrader

A vintage Cadillac that was being towed in Sparkill after blocking a driveway overnight was loaded with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Members of the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched were dispatched to a Route 340 home at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 12, when a local resident reported that a 1973 Cadillac had blocked his driver and he wanted it removed.

At the scene, investigators said that they conducted a search of the vehicle, which found alleged marijuana, two digital scales, concentrated cannabis oil and hash oil. The following day, the investigation led to the arrest of Northport resident Lawrence Amanuel, 52.

Amanuel was charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. Following processing on the charges, Amanuel was released and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Monday to answer the charges.

