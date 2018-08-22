Man Charged In Area Armed Robbery

A Middletown man was nabbed for an armed robbery in Wallkill following an investigation into the crime.

Tyquell Graham, 20, was arrested around 5:43 p.m. Wednesday by Town of Wallkill Det. Christopher DiNapoli, said Town of Wallkill Police.

The investigation into the Aug. 5 robbery found that Graham displayed a handgun while forcibly removing property from a person who was visiting the Stevens Manor Apartments, police said.

Graham was charged with felony robbery, grand larceny, and menacing.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail on $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond.

