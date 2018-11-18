Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Breaking News: Man Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer In Area
police & fire

Man Charged With Criminal Contempt After Wife Found Dead At Area Motel

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
David J. Minihane
David J. Minihane Photo Credit: Hyde Park Police

A 50-year-old man who violated a protection order is behind bars after his wife was found dead at an area motel, according to police.

The death of 38-year-old Jennifer C. Monihane is being investigated by Hyde Park Police detectives and the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s office. The results of an autopsy are not complete.

Hyde Park Police were dispatched to the Roosevelt Inn on Route 9 (Albany Post Road) for a report of a 38-year-old woman who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Patrols arrived and found Jennifer Minihane deceased. She had rented the room with her husband, 50-year-old David J. Minihane in the evening of Sunday, Nov. 18, police said.

A file check revealed there was a full stay-away order of protection in place prohibiting David from being with Jennifer and their children.

David Minihane was arrested for four counts of criminal contempt. He was arraigned in front of Judge Petito and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on $20,000 cash or $40,000 bail bond.

He is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Hyde Park Justice Court on Dec. 13.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

