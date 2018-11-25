Contact Us
date 2018-11-25
Man Charged With Raping Teen Girl, Sheriff's Office Says

Deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office arrested an area man for rape.
Deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office arrested an area man for rape. Photo Credit: Ulster County Sheriff's Office

A report of a 16-year-old having sex with a 24-year-old led to rape charges for an area man.

Jose D. Vasquez, 23 of Hurley was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 21 and charged with felony rape after the Ulster County Sheriff's Office investigated a complaint of the sexual contact, the department said.

According to police, on Nov. 16, deputies received a complaint in regard to a sex offense that occurred in the Town of Esopus. It was reported that a 16-year old female engaged in sexual intercourse with a 23 or 24-year-old male.

Detectives identified the suspect as Vasquez and he was located at his home in the Town of Hurley and after further investigation, he was arrested at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center, police said.

Vasquez was remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $15,000 secured bond.

