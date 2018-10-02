Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child, Rape Charge In Rockland

A multi-agency law enforcement investigation led to the apprehension of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a child and was wanted for a separate rape charge in Rockland County.

The Ramapo Police Department announced on Friday that earlier this week, with the help of members of the Spring Valley Police Department, investigators arrested Roberto Ventura De La Rosa, who is charged with multiple sexual offenses.

Roberto Ventura De La Rosa, a Spring Valley resident, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 3, and he was arraigned in the Village of Spring Valley Court on charges out of Ramapo that include predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.

Ventura De La Rosa, 39, was also arraigned on a rape charge that stemmed from a separate incident in Spring Valley.

Police said that no additional information is being released at this time. Anyone who may have information on Ventura De La Rosa has been advised to contact their local police department to report the information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.