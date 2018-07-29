Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man At Large After Fleeing From Police
police & fire

Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DWI, Reckless Driving For July 1 Hudson Valley Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Ryan B. Williams
Ryan B. Williams Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 29-year-old man who was driving drunk and recklessly has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred a month ago in the area, state police said.

Ryan B. Williams of Poughkeepsie was arrested as a result of an investigation into the crash on July 1 on Route 299 in the town of Lloyd in Ulster County.

Williams is facing felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with the misdemeanor offense of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Williams was arraigned before the Hon. Terry Elia in the Town of Lloyd Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail pending a future court appearance.

The state police were assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.