Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DWI, Reckless Driving For July 1 Hudson Valley Crash

A 29-year-old man who was driving drunk and recklessly has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred a month ago in the area, state police said.

Ryan B. Williams of Poughkeepsie was arrested as a result of an investigation into the crash on July 1 on Route 299 in the town of Lloyd in Ulster County.

Williams is facing felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with the misdemeanor offense of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Williams was arraigned before the Hon. Terry Elia in the Town of Lloyd Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail pending a future court appearance.

The state police were assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.