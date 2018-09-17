Man Faces Attempted Rape Charge In Orange County

A 44-year-old man faces attempted rape and attempted sexual abuse charges following the attack of two women.

Lionel Williams of Port Jervis was arrested Monday in connection with one of two sexual assaults that took place on Saturday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 17, Port Jervis Police said.

The first incident took place around midnight when a 27-year-old woman reported to police that she was walking to her residence on Barcelow Street near the intersection with Fowler Street when she was forcibly grabbed from behind, dragged into a driveway and forcibly raped, police said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital for treatment. Officers, including a canine team and detectives, searched for the suspect without success.

The second attack took place around 1 a.m. Monday, when a 29-year-old female reported to police that she was walking on West Main Street in the vicinity of Clark Street when she was forcibly grabbed from behind and dragged down a steep embankment leading to the D&H Canal Tow Path, police said.

There, Williams allegedly physically assaulted the woman and attempted to sexually assault her. The victim struggled and he fled the area, police said.

The second victim was also transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital where she was treated for injuries sustained during the assault.

During the investigation into the Sept. 17 incident, Williams was developed as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Following his arrest, Williams was charged with attempted rape and attempted sexual abuse in connection with the Sept. 17 attack. He has not been charged in the first attack to date, police said.

Williams is being held at the Orange County jail on $750,000 bail.

At this time, the investigation is continuing into both sexual assault cases and police are seeking information from the public. Contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 or the Detective Unit at 845-858-4003.

