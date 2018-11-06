Contact Us
Man Faces DWI Charge After One-Car Crash In Stony Point

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Kevin Schmoeger
Kevin Schmoeger Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A 53-year-old local man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a one-car crash.

Kevin Schmoeger of Stony Point was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Wed., Oct. 31, after the crash on Reservoir Road, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Once on the scene, an officer found that Schmoeger was intoxicated, according to Hylas. He provided a breath sample, which indicated a blood alcohol content of .08 or above the legal limit, Hylas said.

He was charged with DWI and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

