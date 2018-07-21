Man Had Pot, 'Suspicious' $140K In Cash Inside Jeep In Bergen, Police Say

Hackensack police officers seized nearly $140,000 in cash and marijuana from a Philadelphia man during a motor vehicle stop, authorities said.

On Friday, July 13, members of the Hackensack Police Narcotics Division pulled over Jose Diaz-Velez, 38, on Hudson Street, Captain Peter Busciglio said.

The officers found marijuana and cash suspiciously packaged inside of his white Jeep Liberty, the captain said.

Diaz-Velez was charged him with one count of transporting or possessing property and possession of marijuana, and transported to the Bergen County Jail, Busciglio said.

