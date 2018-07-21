Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Man Had Pot, 'Suspicious' $140K In Cash Inside Jeep In Bergen, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Members of the Hackensack Police Narcotics Division pulled over Jose Diaz-Velez, 38, on Hudson Street, Captain Peter Busciglio said.
Members of the Hackensack Police Narcotics Division pulled over Jose Diaz-Velez, 38, on Hudson Street, Captain Peter Busciglio said. Photo Credit: Hackensack PD

Hackensack police officers seized nearly $140,000 in cash and marijuana from a Philadelphia man during a motor vehicle stop, authorities said.

On Friday, July 13, members of the Hackensack Police Narcotics Division pulled over Jose Diaz-Velez, 38, on Hudson Street, Captain Peter Busciglio said.

The officers found marijuana and cash suspiciously packaged inside of his white Jeep Liberty, the captain said.

Diaz-Velez was charged him with one count of transporting or possessing property and possession of marijuana, and transported to the Bergen County Jail, Busciglio said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.