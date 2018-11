One person was injured after a northbound CSX train hit a car Saturday morning in West Nyack.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the Pineview Road crossing, Clarkstown Police said.

The male driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Nyack Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The investigation will continue to determine the cause of the accident, according to police.

