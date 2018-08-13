Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured In Head-On Orange County Crash

One motorist was killed and another seriously injured late Wednesday night in a head-on crash in Orange County.

A 1993 pickup truck was heading westbound on Route 207 (Little Britain Road) in the area of the Rock Tavern Post New Windsor and crossed into the eastbound lane and stuck a 2012 Toyota Camry at approximately 11:22 p.m., police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Gerald Dembeck of Campbell Hall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, Eileen Brooks of New Windsor, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.

New Windsor Ambulance responded to the scene as well as the Vails Gate Fire Department, Maybrook Fire Department and Washingtonville Fire Department.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

