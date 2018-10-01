Man Nabbed After Beating Employee, Attempting To Rob Area Business

A 32-year-old local man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a store employee while attempting to rob the business.

David Strobeck of Port Jervis was arrested Monday and charged with felony attempted robbery and assault, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

According to police, Strobeck is accused of entering the business at 80 Front St. in the City of Port Jervis, around 9:46 a.m. Monday, and assaulting a store employee while attempting to open and steal the contents of the establishment’s cash drawer.

Strobeck fled the scene after near-by store owners disrupted the robbery attempt, Worden said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secour Community Hospital for treatment and is recovering from the injuries sustained during this assault.

A search of the area by city police, assisted by members of the Town of Deerpark Police Department, resulted in the apprehension of the Strobeck around 11:30 a.m.

Strobeck is being held at the Orange County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

