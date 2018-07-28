Man Nabbed For Pair Of Burglaries, Including Theft Of Diamond From Nyack Store

A Rockland County man was busted following a crime spree that saw him allegedly break into an apartment through a window and steal a diamond from a Nyack jewelry store, Orangetown Police said.

Police announced the arrest of Nyack resident Vincent Berlingeri, 39, who is facing charges that include grand larceny and burglary following a pair of alleged incidents on Saturday night and Monday afternoon.

Police said that between 7:15 p.m. and 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 28, Berlingeri allegedly entered a Franklin Street apartment through a window. While inside the apartment, the tenant returned home, and Berlingeri fled through the front door. The tenant said the apartment was “ransacked and left in disarray.” It is unclear if any items of value were stolen.

Two days later, Berlingeri allegedly entered Iriniri on Main Street in Nyack, where he allegedly opened a glass case and removed a Herkimer diamond before fleeing. Police said the diamond had a value of $1,300. Investigators canvassed the area and eventually tracked down Berlingeri, who was arrested in the parking lot of Nyack Plaza.

Berlingeri was arraigned to Nyack Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail. He is due in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.