North Rockland Daily Voice
Breaking News: Rockland Attorney Gets Probation For Ticket/Zoning Fixing
police & fire

Man Punches Staffer In Head At Emergency Room Of Nyack Hospital, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Steven Butterfield of Bardonia
Steven Butterfield of Bardonia Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A 37-year-old man is behind bars and facing a felony charge after punching a staff member in the head at Nyack Montefiore Hospital, Orangetown Police said.

Police responded to the Emergency Department of Nyack Montefiore Hospital located at 160 North Midland Avenue in the Village of Nyack at around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5.

The victim reported being punched with a closed fist, causing a laceration to the victim’s head which needed medical treatment.

Steven Butterfield of Bardonia was arrested at the scene and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. He was transported to the Orangetown Police Headquarters where he was processed.

Since the victim was acting in their official capacity as a medical professional in the emergency department, the charge went from misdemeanor assault to a felony under NYS Penal Law.

Butterfield was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

