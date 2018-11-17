Contact Us
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Police Cruiser On Route 202 In Garnerville
police & fire

Man Sentenced For Assaulting Police Officer In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Moises Almanzar,
Moises Almanzar, Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

An Orange County man is heading to prison after assaulting a Middletown police officer and leaving him with a knee injury.

Moises Almanzar of Middletown was sentenced in Orange County Court to four years in state prison, followed by three years post-release supervision in connection to an incident that took place on Jan. 4 last year. On Sept. 14, Almanzar was found guilty of assault and two counts of resisting arrest. Prosecutors had recommended that Almanzar be sentenced to six years in state prison.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 4 last year, a uniformed officer approached Almanzar near Linden Avenue in Middletown, informing him of a warrant that had been issued for his arrest. When the officer attempted to take Almanzar into custody, he refused to submit to the arrest and struggled with the officer. During that struggle, Almanzar and the officer fell to the ground and the officer suffered a knee injury, which forced him to miss six weeks of work.

After Almanzar resisted the initial officer, he attempted to run away and jumped over several fences in an attempt to evade arrest. He was eventually caught in a lot near Smith Street, when he again struggled with officers attempting to bring him into custody.

“Injuring a police officer while resisting arrest is conduct deserving of lengthy incarceration in state prison,” District Attorney David Hoovler said. “Those who resist arrest place themselves, police officers, and the entire community at serious risk of injury and death. Under our system everyone who believes that they are being unfairly or illegally arrested has an opportunity to challenge that arrest in court, but they do not have the right to struggle with police officers in the street. Too many tragic situations have begun when individuals being placed under arrest have made the illegal, reckless, and dangerous decision to physically resist arrest. No police officer should suffer an injury merely by performing their lawful duty.”

