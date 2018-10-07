Man Severely Burned Following Electrocution While Trimming Trees In Area

A 33-year-old who was electrocuted while trimming trees has been flown to a special burn unit out of state.

The man, who works for Par 5 Landscaping, was trimming trees around 12:41 p.m., Tuesday at 318 Lake View Drive, in the Town of Montgomery when either his tool or the branches touched a live power line, said Montgomery Police Sgt. Jon Vantassel.

The man, who was working in a bucket truck, was electrocuted and received severe burns, Vantassel said.

He was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center where he was later flown to a hospital in Pennsylvania, Vantassel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

