North Rockland Daily Voice
Man Threatens Teen With Large Machete In Hillburn Domestic Incident

Zak Failla
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

A local man was arrested by police in Ramapo after allegedly threatening a teenager with a machete during a verbal dispute.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were called to a Hillburn residence at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18, where there was a report of a domestic dispute.

The investigation determined that a 52-year-old Hillburn resident - whose name was not released by police - allegedly threatened an 18-year-old who lived in the house with the weapon during the dispute. The investigation also found that the teen had an active bench warrant out for his arrest and he was also taken into custody.

Police said that the 52-year-old was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in the Village of Hillburn Court at a later date to respond to the charges. The teenager was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of bail.

