Man Threatens Victim With Handgun In Stony Point Dispute, Police Say

A Garnerville man is facing charges after an alleged domestic disturbance led to violent threats, according to Stony Point Police.

Officers were called to the area around Ridgetop Drive in Tomkins Cove just before 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3. A man involved in the dispute said that the defendant, Branden Williams, 27, allegedly revealed a handgun and made threats, although he wasn’t involved in the dispute himself.

The man’s statement led to Williams' arrest the next day. No weapon has been recovered. Williams is charged with menacing, a Class A misdemeanor.

Williams was processed and released without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 24.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.