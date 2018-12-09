Contact Us
Breaking News: Woman Facing Drug Charges ID'd As Pearl River HS Teacher
police & fire

Man Who Brandishes Gun In Airmont Domestic Violence Incident Resists Arrest, Police Say

The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

Police intervention was required to break up a domestic incident in Rockland County involving a man brandishing a loaded handgun.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were called late on Friday, Dec. 7 to a residence in Airmont. The investigation into the alleged assault determined that a 51-year-old man - whose name has not been released by investigators - threatened his victim with the weapon and later resisted arrest.

The incident happened in front of a minor.

Police said that the man was arrested, taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, assault, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

When officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect struggled, leading to additional charges against him that include obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and attempted assault of a police officer.

The suspect was transported to the Ramapo Police Department for processing and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond or $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court at an undisclosed date to respond to the charges.

