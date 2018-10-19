Man Who Nearly Hit Park Ranger Caught In Area After Police Chase

A man who allegedly nearly struck a park ranger with his car led police on a wild ride from Pennsylvania into Orange County, where he was eventually taken into custody by officers in Port Jervis.

Police began pursuing Phoenixville, Penn. resident Jeffrey Steigelman early on Sunday morning after he nearly struck a National Park Ranger with his car and took off.

Port Jervis Police were notified that Steigelman was leading Park Rangers and officers with the Milford Borough Police Department and Eastern Pike Regional Police Department towards the City of Port Jervis in an attempt to elude authorities.

According to police, members of the Port Jervis and Deerpark Police Departments were dispatched to the Port Jervis-Matamoras Bridge and Pike Street, where they spotted Steigelman driving a 2001 Audi in a “reckless and unsafe manner” into Port Jervis from Matamoras.

Officers attempted to stop Steigelman as he entered Port Jervis, police said, but he continued to drive recklessly in the area to attempt to evade arrest.

Police said that officers “successfully deployed a series of tire deflation technologies and the driver was stopped after striking and damaging a fence and two unoccupied parked vehicles on Pike Street. Steigelman was taken into custody by officers and treated for minor injuries.

Steigelman, 26, was arrested at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 21 on Pike Street and charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, reckless driving, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of marijuana.

Following his arraignment, Steigelman is being held in the Port Jervis lock-up facility without bail. He faces additional charges in Pennsylvania by the National Park Service, Milford Borough Police and the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.