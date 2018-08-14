Contact Us
Man Who Shoplifted From Shop Rite Caught With Heroin, Stony Point PD Says

Jason Rees, 43 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A 43-year-old man wanted for shoplifting from a local Shop Rite was nabbed with heroin when he was arrested.

Jason Rees of Haverstraw was arrested around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when the Stony Point Police Department received a complaint from an employee of the Shop Rite of a larceny at the store, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

The employee was able to provide the license plate number of the car that fled following the theft and Rees was arrested at his residence with the stolen property, Hylas said.

In addition to the stolen property, police also found four decks of heroin, he added.

Rees was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on Oct. 2.

