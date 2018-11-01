Man, Woman Struck By Vehicle In Pomona

A man and a woman suffered injuries after they were struck by the same vehicle on Saturday afternoon in Rockland County

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. when the man, 73, and woman, 72, were walking on Tuck Road in Pomona.

The woman suffered a minor laceration to her head, and the man suffered an elbow injury, Ramapo Police said.

Both were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The 69-year-old vehicle operator, who was not injured, told police that she came around a bend, and was not able to stop when she saw the pedestrians due to wet leaves on the roadway.

Police did not say if charges were filed against the motorist.

