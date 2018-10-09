Contact Us
police & fire

Man, Woman Threw Metal Objects At Motorists In Separate Road-Rage Incidents

Joe Lombardi
Luca Racanelli, 42, of Carmel, left, and Monica B. Parker, 57, of Lewisboro.
Luca Racanelli, 42, of Carmel, left, and Monica B. Parker, 57, of Lewisboro. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man and woman are facing charges after being accused of throwing metal objects at motorists in separate and unrelated road-rage incidents that occurred on the same day in different towns on Interstate 684 in Northern Westchester.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4 while driving, 42-year-old Carmel resident Luca Racanelli threw a quarter-inch socket wrench at another driver in North Castle, state police said. The victim was struck in the face and sustained minor injuries, according to police.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., in a separate incident on I-684 in Bedford, 57-year-old Lewisboro resident Monica B. Parker, threw an unknown metal object at the vehicle of another driver, according to police. The vehicle was struck, and damaged the windshield.

Though the incidents occurred within a five-minute span, state police noted they were unrelated.

Racanelli was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of North Castle Court on Oct. 23.

Parker was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor, and was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Bedford Court on Oct. 17.

