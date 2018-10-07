Contact Us
police & fire

Manager Steals Thousands From Orange County Sonic Restaurant, Police Say

Melissa Lynn Kearns, 42
Melissa Lynn Kearns, 42 Photo Credit: New Windsor Police

A 42-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after admitting to stealing more than $10,000 from the Sonic Restaurant in the Hudson Valley she helped manage, according to authorities in Orange County.

Melissa Lynn Kearns of Poughkeepsie was arrested after police were called to the restaurant at 14 Liner Road in New Windsor regarding an employee theft, said Det. Sgt. Christopher Sager.

Once on scene, New Windsor PD detectives learned that the restaurant management had discovered more than $10,000 missing from deposits over the past several months, Sager said.

Kearns, who had worked at the restaurant as an assistant manager for four years, was identified as a possible suspect, and when interviewed by Det. John Vasta admitted to stealing the money from numerous deposits over the past six months, Sager said.

She was charged with felony grand larceny and is being held at the Orange County Jail on $15,000 Cash / $30,000 bond.

