Manhunt For Man Possibly Armed With Knife Causes Lockdown In Dobbs Ferry

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
The area near the Old Croton Aqueduct in Dobbs Ferry.
The area near the Old Croton Aqueduct in Dobbs Ferry. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating a potentially violent, knife-wielding offender who was spotted near the Mercy College campus, causing a lockdown.

Mercy College issued an alert at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, of a "possible violent offender armed with a knife" in the area of the Old Croton Aqueduct. Police could be spotted on the college’s campus as they investigated the report.

The incident led to a temporary lockdown at Mercy College’s Dobbs Ferry campus, though police quickly gave the “all-clear” to resume the day normally. It was not immediately clear if there were any victims or injuries reported.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

