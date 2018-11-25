Manhunt For Man Possibly Armed With Knife Causes Lockdown In Dobbs Ferry

Police are investigating a potentially violent, knife-wielding offender who was spotted near the Mercy College campus, causing a lockdown.

Mercy College issued an alert at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, of a "possible violent offender armed with a knife" in the area of the Old Croton Aqueduct. Police could be spotted on the college’s campus as they investigated the report.

The incident led to a temporary lockdown at Mercy College’s Dobbs Ferry campus, though police quickly gave the “all-clear” to resume the day normally. It was not immediately clear if there were any victims or injuries reported.

