Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a massive house fire in Suffern that has closed a roadway to area traffic.

The fire, at 80 Washington Ave., began around 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, causing Washington Avenue to be closed to traffic, said the Suffern Police Department.

Suffern police are urging people to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

