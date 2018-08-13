Contact Us
police & fire

Mechanical Failure Causes Thousands Of Gallons Of Raw Sewage To Flow Into Croton River

A sewage discharge was reported near 49 Croton River Road in Ossining.
A sewage discharge was reported near 49 Croton River Road in Ossining. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A mechanical failure at a Westchester pump station led to thousands of gallons of untreated sewage to get dumped into the Croton River.

The Ossining Sanitation and Recycling Department issued a notification on Wednesday, when an estimated 300 gallons of waste was dumped into the river per minute. The discharge was reported at 12:45 p.m. and was ongoing as of 2:30 p.m. in the area.

Officials said that a mechanical failure caused the discharge. Tanker trucks were called in to reduce the overflow.

Similar discharges have been reported in Dutchess and Orange counties, following the recent rash of storms to hit the Hudson Valley.

