Missing Children, Mother Found In NYC

The Silver Alert for a missing mother and her two children has been canceled, New Canaan Police announced late Tuesday morning.

With the assistance of the NYPD, Eva Brewer and her children Arlo Cohen and Jessica Cohen were located in Manhattan at a hotel and are safe.

No further information has been released.

Police have provided new information after a Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning for two missing children in Fairfield County, a 7-year-old brother and his 5-year-old sister of New Canaan.

A missing adult female, Eva Brewer, has now also been reported missing along with her children; Jessica Cohen and Arlo Cohen. They were last contacted at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10 by phone, New Canaan Police said.

The three are believed to be in New York City or the vicinity.

Arlo Cohen is approximately 4-feet tall with brown hair. Jessica Cohen is 5 years old, approximately 3-foot-5 with blonde hair.

The three are believed to have traveled to New York City via a Livery service, and do not have access to vehicles, police said.

The New Canaan Police Department is actively working with the NYPD to attempt to locate the parties.

If anyone has seen the individuals or has any information regarding their location, they are requested to contact the New Canaan Police Department at (203)-594-3500.

A young brother and sister from the area have gone missing and Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert seeking the public's help in locating them.

Arlo Cohen, 7, and his 5-year-old sister Jessica Cohen of New Canaan were last seen on Monday, according to police.

Arlo is 4-feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Jessica is 3-foot-5 with blonde hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to immediately call the New Canaan Police Department at 203-594-3500.

