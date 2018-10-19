Contact Us
Breaking News: Teen Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In I-87 Stop, Police Say
Missing Teacher From Hudson Valley Found Dead

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Jorge Crespo was reported missing on Oct. 17.
Jorge Crespo was reported missing on Oct. 17. Photo Credit: Contributed

The Westchester teacher who was reported missing by his family last week was found dead near the Kensico Reservoir over the weekend.

The body of Jorge Crespo, a Yorktown resident who taught art at Yonkers Middle School, was found on property owned by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). No other information regarding his death was provided by investigators.

Last week, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, Crespo’s family said that his car, with his cell phone inside, was found near Rye Lake in Harrison before he died.

Crespo attended Yonkers High School before graduating in 1980 and moving on to the Parsons School of Design. He wrote and illustrated a pair of children’s books before he began his teaching career in 1996.

A memorial will be held for Crespo at the Community Home for Funerals on Yonkers Avenue, with viewing hours hosted from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22. A burial has been scheduled the following day at Mount Hope Cemetery on Jackson Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson.

