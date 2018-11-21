Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

police & fire

Monroe Police Department Welcomes New Officer

Valerie Musson
Monroe Police Department
Monroe Police Department Photo Credit: Monroe Police Department Facebook Page

The Monroe Police Department has officially welcomed a new officer.

Melissa Berke was appointed to the title of probationary police officer as of Tuesday, November 20.

Berke’s law enforcement career began in 2016, when she was employed with the New York State Department of Corrections. She then started working with the New York State Park Police as an officer.

Berke is required to complete a Field Training Program before being assigned to patrol.

“We welcome her and wish her well,” said the Monroe Police Department on Friday, Nov, 23.

