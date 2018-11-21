Monroe Police Department Welcomes New Officer

The Monroe Police Department has officially welcomed a new officer.

Melissa Berke was appointed to the title of probationary police officer as of Tuesday, November 20.

Berke’s law enforcement career began in 2016, when she was employed with the New York State Department of Corrections. She then started working with the New York State Park Police as an officer.

Berke is required to complete a Field Training Program before being assigned to patrol.

“We welcome her and wish her well,” said the Monroe Police Department on Friday, Nov, 23.

