Monroe-Woodbury Assistant Football Coach Charged With Disseminating Indecent Material To Minors

Joe Lombardi
Justin Kaffenberger
Justin Kaffenberger Photo Credit: New York State Police

An assistant high school football coach and former varsity star in the Hudson Valley has been charged with disseminating indecent material to minors after allegedly sending explicit text messages.

Justin Kaffenberger is the assistant football coach of the Monroe-Woodbury junior varsity football team.

State Police arrested Kaffenberger, a Monroe resident, on Wednesday, Sept. 19 and charged him with disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree (a Class D felony) and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (a Class A misdemeanor). The two victims were under the age of 17, state police said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/$15,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact the State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 782-8311.

A 2013 graduate of Monroe-Woodbury, Kaffenberg was a three-year varsity football standout,  playing quarterback, wide receiver and punter and serving as team captain as a senior.

He was named Class AA back of the year and top wide receiver in the Hudson Valley his senior year.

He went on to play defensive back at Stonehill College, a Division II program in Easton, Massachusetts.

