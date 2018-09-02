Most Wanted Fugitive In Double-Murder Case Caught In Area

A 54-year-old man named one of U.S. Marshals’ 15 most wanted fugitives was captured 16 years after he allegedly killed his sister and an ex-girlfriend in New York City.

Andre Neverson, 54, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 4 after U.S. Marshals and police received information that he was hiding in a house in Bridgeport, authorities said. U.S. Marshals and Bridgeport Police closed in when Neverson was spotted leaving the home.

Neverson, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, is accused in the 2002 murders as well as for a parole violation and an illegal entry into the United States, according to the U.S. Marshal’s office.

Investigators allege that Neverson shot his sister in the head and stomach on July 8, 2002. The next day, he allegedly kidnapped a former girlfriend, who was found dead two days later with a head wound. At the time of the killings, he was paroled by the state of New York for attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 6, 2002, Neverson, armed with a handgun, allegedly went into the home of yet another ex-girlfriend to try to visit his daughter, but he ran off when the woman's brother walked in unexpectedly, authorities said. The New York City Police Department searched the area for the felon, but never located him.

On Tuesday, Neverson was located hiding in a home on the 600 block of Ogden Street in Bridgeport around 3:45 p.m.

“The United States Marshals Service is extremely pleased to have a violent criminal, who murdered two women in New York, off the streets of Connecticut after 16 years on the run,” said U.S. Marshal Brian Taylor, District of Connecticut in a statement.

Neverson was added to the "15 Most Wanted Fugitives" list in February 2004. He is expected to be transferred back to New York City.

The U.S. Marshals Service is the nation's oldest federal law enforcement agency.

The Violent Fugitive Task Force is a team of law enforcement officers led by U.S. Marshals from the District of Connecticut. Membership agencies include: Hartford, New Haven, Hamden, West Haven, Bridgeport, Norwalk and Waterbury Police Departments as well as CT Parole.

