North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Nanuet Woman Charged With Shoplifting From ShopRite In Pearl River

ShopRite in Pearl River.
ShopRite in Pearl River. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An area woman was arrested for shoplifting after a loss prevention officer allegedly saw her put items in a bag and attempt to leave the store.

Kimberly C. Miller, 54, of Nanuet, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 14, around 7:20 p.m., at the ShopRite in Pearl River, said Orangetown Police.

Miller is accused of putting $77 worth of grocery items in a bag and attempt to leave the store without paying, police said.

She was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property and released.

Miller is due to appear in court on Oct. 15.

