Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Transformer Fire Causes Fuses To Explode In West Nyack
police & fire

New Windsor Man In Vehicle Blocking Speedway Entrance Under Influence Of Drugs, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Michalis A. Christidis
Michalis A. Christidis Photo Credit: Town of Lloyd Police

A 27-year-old man found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at the entrance to a gas station was allegedly high on drugs.

Michalis A. Christidis of New Windsor was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 3, by Town of Lloyd police after he was found by officers passed out blocking the entrance to the Speedway gas station on Route 299, said Lt. James Janso.

During an investigation, officers found that he was impaired by drugs, police said.

He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.