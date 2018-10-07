New Windsor Man In Vehicle Blocking Speedway Entrance Under Influence Of Drugs, Police Say

A 27-year-old man found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle at the entrance to a gas station was allegedly high on drugs.

Michalis A. Christidis of New Windsor was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 3, by Town of Lloyd police after he was found by officers passed out blocking the entrance to the Speedway gas station on Route 299, said Lt. James Janso.

During an investigation, officers found that he was impaired by drugs, police said.

He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony; driving while ability impaired by drugs and unlawful possession of marijuana.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

