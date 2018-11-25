Contact Us
Old Croton Aqueduct Stabbing Suspect Remains At Large

Zak Failla
Old Croton Aqueduct
Old Croton Aqueduct Photo Credit: State Parks Department

The search is on for a suspect who stabbed someone near the Old Croton Aqueduct in Dobbs Ferry on Tuesday.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, police received a report of a verbal altercation that turned physical, with one party stabbing the other before fleeing, police said. The incident prompted a manhunt that was joined by several area law enforcement agencies on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was treated for the stab wound before being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Irvington schools and Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry were temporarily put on lockout on Tuesday as police investigated in the area near Walnut Street. Police noted that this incident appears to be isolated.

The investigation into Tuesday’s stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators in Dobbs Ferry by calling (914) 693-5500.

