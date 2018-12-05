One Dead, Two Injured In Attempted Murder/Suicide Involving Westchester Correction Officers

One suspect is dead and two others suffered serious injuries in an overnight apparent attempted murder/suicide involving three off-duty Westchester County correction officers at a single-family residence in Yonkers.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the residence at 82 Buckingham Road on a report of a shooting incident with multiple victims at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, said Dean Politopoulos, Yonkers PD spokesman.

Upon arrival, officers made entry into the home to discover three people down on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds, and a fourth uninjured person. The scene was immediately secured and EMS rendered aid as all three persons were transported to local area hospitals for medical attention. The area was cordoned off and a criminal investigation was initiated.

An investigation determined the home was occupied by four persons: a male victim, a female victim, the male victim’s mother, and an uninvolved family member living in a separate part of the home.

The male victim and female victim were involved in a domestic relationship; her ex-boyfriend, a male suspect who was armed with a handgun, approached the residence from the rear and forced entry through a sliding glass door, according to Politopoulos.

The male suspect then engaged the male and female victims, firing multiple shots at them, said Politopoulos. There was an exchange of gunfire, with the victim or victims firing shots at the suspect. Both victims and the suspect were incapacitated at the scene. The male victim’s mother, who was in a separate room, was alerted by the commotion and called 911.

The male and female victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Politopoulos said. The male suspect also suffered multiple gunshots wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head, said Politopoulos, adding that the gunshot wound to the head may have been self-inflicted in an effort to commit suicide.

All three parties were conveyed to area hospitals. The male suspect was subsequently pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital. The male and female victims are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

All three parties were known to each other and were employed as correction officers with the Westchester County Department of Correction, according to county officials.

The deceased male suspect is identified as Edward Quinoy, a 40-year-old resident of Tarrytown and 10-year county employee. The shooting incident was limited to the residence and no additional suspects are being sought.

Investigators have recovered several handguns from the scene.

The Yonkers Police Department is working closely with our County law enforcement partners, and the investigation is on-going. No additional information will be released at this time pending investigative progress

Detectives from the Major Case Squad and Crime Scene Unit who responded to the scene are now actively interviewing subjects, canvassing for surveillance video, and processing forensic and ballistic evidence.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these two correction officers and their fellow members of service during this extremely difficult time," County Executive George Latimer said in a statement. "We request that their privacy be respected as they valiantly attempt to recover.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.