One Killed After Car Slams Into Parked Construction Truck On I-287

One person was killed during a two-vehicle crash when one of the vehicles hit a parked construction truck on I-287.

The crash took place around 1:27 a.m. Monday, between eastbound Exits 5 and 6 in White Plains, said New York State Police.

A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed the car's driver was killed during the crash, the truck driver suffered minor injuries, state police said.

Police were on the scene for hours reconstructing the crash, with the highway reopening around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

The name of the deceased operator is being withheld pending notification of family.

The accident is currently under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

