One Killed In Crash That Will Keep I-84 Closed Through Early Afternoon

At least one person was killed in an early morning crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a car that shut down a stretch of I-84 on Monday.

The closure is on eastbound I-84 at Exit 17 (Ludingtonville Road/Route 43) in Kent and is expected to last until at least 1 p.m. Monday, said State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. Monday when the tractor-trailer rolled over and was struck by a passenger vehicle, state police said.

The identity of the person killed will be released following notification of next of kin.

As a detour, motorists should take Exit 17 to Route 52 to Route 311 then get back on eastbound I-84, state police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

