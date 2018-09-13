Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
date 2018-09-13

One Killed In Head-On Crash Between School Bus, Car In Area

Route 52 at Harts Lane in Walden, a village in Town of Montgomery in Orange County.
Route 52 at Harts Lane in Walden, a village in Town of Montgomery in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed in a head-on crash between a school bus and a car early Saturday morning in the area.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Route 52 between Harts Lane and Bel-Air Park in the Village of Walden in Orange County.

The driver of the car, who became entrapped, was rushed to Newburgh Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

