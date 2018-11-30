Orange County Driver Nabbed With 100 Bags Of Heroin, More, Police Say

An Orange County man driving with his license suspended had 100 bags of heroin, along with some cocaine and marijuana, in his car when it was stopped just off Route 208 in New Jersey, authorities there said.

Officer T.J. Graziani found Paul M. Sosler, 37, of Florida, carrying the drugs after a routine traffic stop, Glen Rock (NJ) Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Sosler was charged with various drug counts and released pending a first appearance this Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police also gave him summonses for driving with a suspended license, failing to signal a turn, failing to maintain lights, violating non-resident touring privileges and having drugs in a motor vehicle.

Drug buyers to the north head back from Paterson along Route 208, sometimes getting off the highway while passing through, authorities say.

