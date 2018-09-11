Orange County Man Caught Trying To Smuggle Drugs Into Prison, Police Say

Two men were busted attempted to smuggle drugs into the Fishkill Correctional Facility.

Investigators from the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations contacted New York State Police on Sept. 8, regarding two men who attempted to introduce contraband into the prison.

State Police investigators determined that Bronx resident John Walden, 66 attempted to smuggle 30 dosage units of Suboxone into the prison. Further investigation into the incident found that the drugs were allegedly supplied to him by New Windsor resident Kennard Blount, 40.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Blount was arrested for criminal sale of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and conspiracy. Walden was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

Follow their arraignments, both men were remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Both are due to appear in the Town of Fishkill Court on Monday, Sept. 17 to answer the charges.

