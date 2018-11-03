Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Day Dispels Hi Tor Shelter Rumors After Director's Firing Following Walkout
police & fire

Orange County Man Caught With 53 Grams Of Heroin In I-84 Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A driver was busted on I-84 with 53.5 grams of heroin. Photo Credit: New York State Police
A look at the 53.5 grams of heroin. Photo Credit: New York State Police
James T. Hayes Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man attempted to pose as a police officer before being busted with more than 50 grams of heroin during a traffic stop on I-84 in Dutchess County.

New York State Police troopers stopped Newburgh resident James Hayes at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3, when he committed a violation on the interstate in Fishkill. During the stop, police said that the troopers established probable cause to search Hayes and his Cadillac DTS.

According to police, the investigation by New York State Police trooper Edward Reiser and his canine partner Dunn found that Hayes - who attempted to initially pose as a law enforcement agent - in possession of 53.5 grams of heroin.

Hayes was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, impersonating a police officer with intent to commit a felony and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arraignment, Hayes was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Fishkill Court on Wednesday to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.