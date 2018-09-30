Orange County Man ID'd As Driver Who Approached Student

Contact Us
Police have located the man driving the white commercial van who approached a Spacenkill student.
Police have located the man driving the white commercial van who approached a Spacenkill student. Photo Credit: Spackenkill School District

Following a warning Tuesday to parents of the Spackenkill School District about a person who asked a student to get inside a white van, police say they have located the vehicle and the driver.

Town of Poughkeepsie Capt. Kevin Faber said the department had located the white commercial van and man that approached a 14-year-old girl around 3:45 p.m. Monday while she was walking on Spackenkill Road.

The girl told her parents that the man had asked the Spackenkill High School student to get inside the van, officials said.

After being notified of the incident, police traced the van on Wednesday to a 38-year-old resident of the Village of Florida in Orange County, Faber said.

"They did exchange words," Faber said. "But it was not an arrestable offense."

He added that no charges had been filed, but did not comment further on the case or provide additional details.

