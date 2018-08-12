Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 'Ray Donovan' Star Liev Schreiber Faces Harassment Charge In Rockland
police & fire

Pair Stopped For Multiple Violations Nabbed With Cocaine, Pot In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Andre V. Dasilva Photo Credit: New York State Police
Melvin U. Sanchez Photo Credit: New York State Police

A traffic stop on I-87 in the Hudson Valley led to drug charges for two Mount Vernon men who were busted with cocaine and marijuana over the weekend.

New York State Police troopers stopped Mount Vernon resident Andre Dasilva, 21, on I-87 in Newburgh shortly after 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, after he was spotted committing “multiple vehicle and traffic violations.”

During the stop, while interviewing Dasilva, police said that probable cause to search he, his vehicle and passenger, 19-year-old Mount Vernon resident Melvin Sanchez. It was determined that the two were allegedly in possession of three grams of cocaine and 28 grams of marijuana.

Both were arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of marijuana. Each was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $2,000 bond. No return court date has been released by State Police investigators.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.