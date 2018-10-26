Passenger In Car Busted With Drugs After Driver Runs Stop Sign, Stony Point Police Say

A 26-year-old man was busted with a variety of drugs, including 72 glassine envelopes of heroin during a traffic stop.

Kevin Lamastro of Poughkeepsie was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Friday after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over on River Road in Grassy Point for a stop sign violation, said Stony Point Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Following an investigation, the passenger of the vehicle, Lamastro, was found to be in possession of 72 glassines of heroin, 11 bags of cocaine, four Fentanyl patches, and a single Suboxone tablet, along with various knives, including one gravity knife, Hylas said.

Lamastro was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of an illegal weapon.

He is being held at the Rockland County Jail on $10,000 bail. Lamastro is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.

