Pearl River Crash Results In DWI Charge For 24-Year-Old

A Pearl River man was busted for alleged drunk driving following a traffic crash, police said.

Cesar Ruballos, 24, was arrested around 3:55 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 8, after Orangetown Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Crooked Hill Road in Pearl River, Sgt. Kirk Vega said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ruballos was driving drunk and transported him to the Orangetown Police headquarters where he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Ruballos was charged with DWI and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2019.

