Breaking News: Dozens Of Malnourished Goats Seized From Area Farm
police & fire

Pedestrian Hit By State Police Cruiser Near Route 9W

MidHudson Regional Hospital
MidHudson Regional Hospital Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pedestrian was hospitalized with injuries after being struck by a New York State Police cruiser on Tuesday morning, Aug. 14.

The pedestrian was struck by the marked police vehicle while on patrol in the Town of Lloyd in Ulster County on North Road, near Route 9W, just south of Route 299, at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The pedestrian suffered “several injuries” and was transported to the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for treatment.

The condition of the pedestrian was not available on Tuesday afternoon. Police said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

